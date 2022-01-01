WEBM to MP4 Converter

WEBM
WebM is an video format which consists of VP8 video and Vorbis audio. It provides open video compression for HTML5 videos and most major web browsers support WebM as a part of HTML5 video delivery. WebM is an alternative to the patented h.264 and MPEG4 standards, and is suitable for commercial and non-commercial applications.
MP4
MP4, also known as MPEG4 is mainly a video format that is used to store video and audio data. Also it can store images and subtitles. Normally it is used to share videos over internet. MP4 can embed any data over private streams. Streaming information is included in MP4 using a distinct hint.
+200 Formats Supported
